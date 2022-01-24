- SIX KAROI MEN FOUND used condoms in a 'scud' container, at Zingwe bottlestore near Chikangwe bus terminus on Wednesday
- MUTOKO CATHOLIC priest stabs lovers hubby
- ZIMBABWE ANTI-CORRUPTION COMMISSION (Zacc) is politically hamstrung to arrest deputy Health minister John Mangwiro after he allegedly coerced state-owned medical supplies entity NatPharm to award an inflated US$5.6 million Covid-19 tender to a Chinese company in which he had a personal interest in 2020, because of the influence of Vice-President Constantino Chiwenga.
- INTERVIEW:-Second Zimbabwe Republic has captured Judiciary.
- KASUKUWERE DECLARES HIMSELF A THORN IN THE FLESH of Zanu PF and dares Mnangagwa to arrest him.
MUTOKO CATHOLIC priest stabs lovers hubby
MUTOKO CATHOLIC PRIEST stabs lover’s hubby
MUTOKO-based Catholic priest, Raymond Tinei Kondo (38) of Mutemwa Mission has been summoned before a local magistrate Elijah Sibanda to answer to charges of allegedly assaulting the husband of his suspected lover.
Kondo has been ordered to appear in court on January 31 for trial together with the alleged lover, Angela Kanoyangwa (33), and her brother, Takaiwana Kanokangwa (39).
Nathan Majuru will be representing the State.
The complaint in the matter is Tawanda Gwete, who is married to Angela and is unemployed.
It is alleged that the assault happened on January 16, 2022.
“On the said date, the complainant (Gwete) arrived home at house number 244 Chinzanga around 9pm. He knocked on the door and there was no response. He forcibly opened the door and found his brother-in-law Takaiwana Kanokangwa seated. He then struck Kanokangwa with an empty bottle,” the court papers read.
“Kondo then came out of the bedroom wearing boxer shots and struck Gwete with a knife on the left hand. The complainant managed to escape and went to the police station to lodge an assault charge against the trio.”
Source – NewsDay Zimbabwe