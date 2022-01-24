MUTOKO CATHOLIC priest stabs lovers hubby

MUTOKO CATHOLIC PRIEST stabs lover’s hubby

MUTOKO-based Catholic priest, Raymond Tinei Kondo (38) of Mutemwa Mission has been summoned before a local magistrate Elijah Sibanda to answer to charges of allegedly assaulting the husband of his suspected lover.

Kondo has been ordered to appear in court on January 31 for trial together with the alleged lover, Angela Kanoyangwa (33), and her brother, Takaiwana Kanokangwa (39).

Nathan Majuru will be representing the State.

The complaint in the matter is Tawanda Gwete, who is married to Angela and is unemployed.

It is alleged that the assault happened on January 16, 2022.

“On the said date, the complainant (Gwete) arrived home at house number 244 Chinzanga around 9pm. He knocked on the door and there was no response. He forcibly opened the door and found his brother-in-law Takaiwana Kanokangwa seated. He then struck Kanokangwa with an empty bottle,” the court papers read.

“Kondo then came out of the bedroom wearing boxer shots and struck Gwete with a knife on the left hand. The complainant managed to escape and went to the police station to lodge an assault charge against the trio.”

Source – NewsDay Zimbabwe