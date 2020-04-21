My dad, Robert Mugabe, was a servant of Zimbabweans who sacrificed his life for Zimbabweans,……Nonsense!

Robert Mugabe Jnr’s Independence message: My father was a servant of Zimbabweans. Robert Mugabe Junior is the son to the former president of the Republic of Zimbabwe Robert Mugabe and former first lady Grace Mugabe who was the Secretary of the Women’s league in the ruling Zimbabwe African National Union-Patriotic Front party.

He is currently studying architecture at the University of Johannesburg in South Africa. Robert Junior was born to a ruling elite family established in the Zimbabwean political arena.

He is the second born to a family of three. Bona Chikore (nee Mugabe) is the firstborn in the family and Chatunga Bellarmine Mugabe is the last born in the family. His family comes from the Zvimba area in the Mashonaland West province and the family also owns a number of estates in the Mazowe area of Mashonaland Central Province.

Robert Junior has interests in basketball. He started his career when he was still in Primary School at Kutama. Mugabe wanted to play US college basketball with chances of joining the NBA Draft, but due to political sanctions couldn’t. He once played for the Zimbabwe National Basketball under-18 team.

One of his notable appearances was when he featured for the Zimbabwean squad in the Zone 6 games held in Harare in 2010. He participated in the games when he was only 18. His mother Grace attended the games at City Sports Centre and she was on the touchline cheering the son who displayed a good performance. In 2015, Robert was named as part of Zimbabwe’s basketball team to represent the country at the Afro-basket championships in Tunisia.

The controversial Mugabe boy had a message for Zimbabweans on this day as the country celebrates 40 years of independence. Check his message below

