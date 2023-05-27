NELSON CHAMISA says “Adopt a single African currency, a visa free Africa , build strong security, communication, media, economic and financial support systems and institutions”

It is interesting that these are no original ideas coming from Chamisa as these are well known similar ideas put forward over a decade ago by the deposed leader Muammar Gaddafi (1942 – 20 October 2011). He was the longest-serving leader in Africa and the Arab world, a Libyan politician, revolutionary, and political theorist who ruled Libya from 1969 until his assassination by rebel forces.Remember , back in 2009 Gaddafi was elected chairman of the 53 Nation African Union, telling gathered leaders , “I shall continue to insist that our sovereign countries work to achieve the UNITED STATES OF AFRICA” Gaddafi often outlined his plan to create a new United Africa with its own currency, an army to defend the continent, and a single passport. He wanted to introduce a gold dinar to back African currencies, thus freeing them from the dollar standard.The process would be done by consolidating the African Common Market and creating the African Monetary Fund, an African Central Bank and an African Parliament.CITIZENS Coalition for Change (CCC) leader Nelson Chamisa has called for the use of one currency across the continent in his message celebrating the 60th anniversary of Africa Day.Africa Day was this year commemorated under the theme “Accelerating the implementation of the African Continental Free Trade Area”; a trade pact aimed at creating a single market for goods and services, deepening the economic integration of the continent which Chamisa says is only achievable when democratic practices are upheld.He described borders separating African countries as “artificial Berlin Conference- imposed boundaries and borders designed in Europe” adding they must be eliminated.”Adopt one currency-a single African currency, a visa free Africa , build strong security, communication, media, economic and financial support systems and institutions,” he wrote.The CCC leader further called for an end to election rigging and violence which he said had become a norm in African countries.Chamisa is set to face Zanu-PF leader President Emmerson Mnangagwa in the August polls. Human rights defenders fear the plebiscite will be disputed and bloody as has been witnessed in previous elections.Added Chamisa: “Stop and reject the rigging of elections, coups, violence and terrorism upon building mechanisms of dealing with the same in any African country! We must strengthen democracy and the responsibility to protect doctrine and framework.”Africa cannot be truly free until all Africa and Africans are free. Africa cannot be fully secure until all Africa and Africans are secure. Africa will not be truly democratic until all Africa and Africans taste and enjoy the apple of democracy.”Africa will not be truly developed until all Africa and Africans are developed.”South African opposition party Economic Freedom Fighters (EFF) has in the past made similar calls, suggesting a single African currency is the solution to poverty on the continent and removal of borders for free movement from one country to another.Sibusiso NgwenyaSource – newzimbabwe, wikipedia