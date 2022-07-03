NELSON CHAMISA’S CCC creates fake President Jonathan Moyo poster

EXILED former cabinet minister Professor Jonathan Moyo has exposed the opposition Citizens Coalition for Change (CCC) led by Nelson Chamisa of creating a “fake” poster to “impact public opinion.”

Moyo and the opposition party have been at loggerheads recently after he advised the latter to establish structures and come up with a constitution.

The Political Science Professor on on record saying parties without a constitution must not be allowed to contest any election.

The poster which Moyo is distancing himself from suggested that he was running for Zanu-PF’s presidential office and would represent the party in the 2023 elections.

In response, Moyo said the move was unacceptable and possibly criminal. He said: “Surely we can differ on issues without resorting to dirty tactics? This unfair #CCC poster – which impersonates me to subliminally impact public opinion – is completely unacceptable, and possibly criminal. It is outside the bounds of common decency and God is certainly not in it!”

Surely we can differ on issues without resorting to dirty tactics? This unfair #CCC poster – which impersonates me to subliminally impact public opinion – is completely unacceptable, and possibly criminal. It is outside the bounds of common decency and God is certainly not in it! pic.twitter.com/ZYIKGbUtuq

— Prof Jonathan Moyo (@ProfJNMoyo) July 2, 2022

Moyo left the country in 2017 following the ouster of then-President Robert Mugabe.

It’s a confirmed fact that #CCC says it’s a brand new party with no founding process (e.g, congress); with no constitution, no structures and no elected leadership. This fact means #CCC is operating illegally, like a secret society. It’s not a dirty tactic to point this fact out! pic.twitter.com/hW6EvYu8E3

— Prof Jonathan Moyo (@ProfJNMoyo) July 3, 2022

If a political party styling itself as brand new, with a mission to trigger a “democratic breakthrough” in Zim, has no constitution, no structures and no elected leadership; on what democratic and constitutional grounds can it make demands on anyone to uphold any constitution? pic.twitter.com/3wK2sGuNKm

— Prof Jonathan Moyo (@ProfJNMoyo) July 3, 2022

THEM: If you criticise @nelsonchamisa’s hashtag that #Godisinit & has chosen him, we will put @edmnangagwa’s scarf on your neck and label you Lacoste.

ME: No big deal. A cult with no structures, no constitution and thus no rules; whose idol is Ian Smith, is capable of anything!

— Prof Jonathan Moyo (@ProfJNMoyo) July 1, 2022

Source – online Bulawayo24.