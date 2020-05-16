NetOne CEO, Muchenje, 6 executives and former ex board member Chakona arrested by the Zimbabwe Anti-Corruption Commission (ZACC) on charges of criminal abuse of office

- MOURNERS lined the streets for the funeral of a nurse and his parents who died within weeks of each other after contracting coronavirus.
- ZIMBABWEANS start an online petition to UK gvt to strip Sec for Infor Ndabaningi Nick Mangwana of his British citizenship and to deport his family.
- 'KUDAKWASHE, one of President Emmerson Mnangagwa's sons is involved in poaching of wildlife in Nyangambe in Save Valley Conservancy, a Chiredzi magistrate has been told'.
- ZIMBABWE CORONA VIRUS LOCKDOWN IS EXTENDED indefinetly, for review every two weeks.
- MATER DEI HOSPITAL is reopening as a COVID-19 isolation and treatment centre, Bulawayo’s only full equipped institution to handle coronavirus patients.