NEW TWIST TO MDC-T child play saga as Douglas Mwonzora is expelled from the party.

Former Deputy Prime Minister and MDC-T Vice President Thokozani Khupe’s lawyer Nqobani Sithole has told the media that the suspension of Khupe from the party is null and void because its purported leader Douglas Mwonzora is no longer the party President and does not have the power of firing her.

Sithole says party leader Mwonzora, who wrote to Khupe on January 12 suspending her, expelled himself from the party by declaring himself the leader of MDC Alliance recently.

Mwonzora wrote to the Zimbabwe Electoral Commission saying he owns the name MDC Alliance and his party will contest using that name.

Meanwhile, MDC-T spokesman Witness Dube said the party has also suspended Senator Khaliphani Phugeni, who is accused of setting up a parallel communication structure within the party.

Khupe and Phugeni remain lawmakers but are banned from party activities – including addressing media.

Khupe is set to address the media on Friday.

Source – Byo24News