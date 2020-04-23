- Breaking News: 514 UK COVID-19 deaths in the last 24 hours.
- Nyamwanza-Makonese is the first Zimbabwean female doctor, the second African woman to become a doctor, and the first African woman to graduate from the University of Rhodesia Medical School
- UK CORONAVIRUS SOCIAL RESTRICTIONS: 'to remain for rest of the year.
- ZIMBABWEANS REPATRIATING DEAD RELATIVES face 21-day coronavirus quarantine on arrival, before funerals
- UK CORONA DEATHS;-759 deaths in hospital in the last 24 hrs, 18100 total deaths
Nyamwanza-Makonese is the first Zimbabwean female doctor, the second African woman to become a doctor, and the first African woman to graduate from the University of Rhodesia Medical School
Nyamwanza-Makonese is the first Zimbabwean female doctor, the second African woman to become a doctor, and the first African woman to graduate from the University of Rhodesia Medical School.She graduated from the University of Rhodesia Medical School in 1970. Madeline’s success is significant and was a huge step forward for women in Zimbabwe, where women are sadly considered by a retrogressive, non democratic lawless section as culturally unequal or inferior to men.
In 2014 there was a scandal as it was alleged that Madeline’s husband, Deputy board chairman Eben Makonese of the medical aid society Cimas Medical Aid Society, influenced the appointment of his unqualified brother-in-law as the group’s director of medical services. wikipedia