- Tokyo 2020 Olympic and Paralympic Games have been postponed until 2021 because of the global coronavirus pandemic.
- 'BRITAIN'S PM Johnson has announced a draconian lockdown on the UK to fight the coronavirus outbreak with gatherings of more than two people banned'.
- SOUTH AFRICA CORONA VIRUS lockdown for three weeks starting Thursday at midnight
- ZORORO MAKAMBA-(30) DIES a broadcaster, son of telecommunications mogul James Makamba has died at Wilkins hospital due to Corona Virus
ONE MILLION BRITONS WILL HAVE CORONAVISUS by the end of next week, a Conservative MP Jeremy Hunt, the former health secretary has warned,criticising the British government’s policy of only testing patients in hospital for COVID-19, the disease caused by coronavirus, He said the rate of infection meant one million people in the UK will have coronavirus by the end of next week. Sibusiso Ngwenya -BBC