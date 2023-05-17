- PRESIDENT MNANGAGWA MAY be impeached after Zimbabwe's general elections in August 2023.
- OPPOSITION MDC-T leader, Douglas Mwonzora, has recalled Kadoma Mayor Action Nyamukondiwa and 3 MCD-T councillors Michael Mvura, Edson Muzira and Nigel Rozario for Wards 3, 4 and 15 respectively, after they were expelled from the opposition party.
- FORMER ZIMBABWE CRICKET team captain and coach Heath Streak diagnosed with stage-four colon and liver cancer and his family has appealed for privacy.
- ZIMBABWE HAS oil, gas and helium after Australian firm, Invictus Energy has confirmed the presence of "light oil, gas-condensate and helium" from its drilling samples at its Mukuyu-1 rig site in Muzarabani.
- FORMER HARARE MAYOR Mudzuri said a divided opposition will not be able to dislodge Mnangagwa and the ruling Zanu-PF party from power in this year's elections.
OPPOSITION MDC-T leader, Douglas Mwonzora, has recalled Kadoma Mayor Action Nyamukondiwa and 3 MCD-T councillors Michael Mvura, Edson Muzira and Nigel Rozario for Wards 3, 4 and 15 respectively, after they were expelled from the opposition party.
OPPOSITION MDC-T leader, Douglas Mwonzora, has recalled Kadoma Mayor Action Nyamukondiwa and 3 MCD-T councillors Michael Mvura, Edson Muzira and Nigel Rozario for Wards 3, 4 and 15 respectively, after they were expelled from the opposition party.
Minister of Local Government and Public Works July Moyo has written a letter to Kadoma town clerk, Malvern Dondo, stating the expelled councillors’ positions are now vacant.
“I wish to inform you that I am in receipt of a letter from the Movement for Democratic Change (MDC-T) stating that Councillor Action Nyamukondiwa of Ward 9, Councillor Edson Muzira Ward 4, Councillor Nigel Rozario Ward 15 and Councillor Michael Mvura Ward 3 have been expelled from the party,” he said.
“In terms of Section 278(1) of the Constitution of Zimbabwe as read with Section (1)(k), the above mentioned wards are now vacant. In terms of Section 121 of the Electoral Act, please proceed to inform the Zimbabwe Electoral Commission of these vacancies.”
Sibusiso Ngwenya source – The Herald