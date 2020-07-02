OPPOSITION NELSON CHAMISA MDC ALLIANCE ‘S Mberengwa North constituency co-ordinating committee secretary, Trinos Chinyoka (46), who had been missing for three days, died on Saturday after falling into an uncovered disused gold mine shaft at night at Chabudapasi Gold Mine near Yorkes business centre but was only found after searching for three days.

