- BULAWAYO MATERDEI HOSPITAL will charge US$ 60 for casualty, US$3000 for a general ward and US$5000 for ICU for Coronavirus.
- WHICH PARTY deserves such a party card for its brainwashed supporters...yep, I thought so,..shhhh!
- 400 ELEPHANTS FOUND DEAD, 800 TUSKS LYING UNGUARDED AND POACHING FEARS, after Hundreds of elephants have mysteriously died over the past two months in Botswana, from a possible disease or toxin in the area in the Okavango Delta by conservationists, with fears more could die from a possible disease or toxin in the area. Botswana has the largest population of elephants in Africa, around one-third of all elephants on the continent.
- OPPOSITION NELSON CHAMISA MDC ALLIANCE 'S Mberengwa North constituency co-ordinating committee secretary, Trinos Chinyoka (46), who had been missing for three days, died on Saturday after falling into an uncovered disused gold mine shaft at night at Chabudapasi Gold Mine near Yorkes business centre but was only found after searching for three days.
- AFRICA, DOES IT THE NATIVE WAY AS VILLAGERS invigilate O and A level exams in Karoi, Zvishavane, Mberengwa, Mutare, Uzumba, Maramba and Pfungwe,
OPPOSITION NELSON CHAMISA MDC ALLIANCE ‘S Mberengwa North constituency co-ordinating committee secretary, Trinos Chinyoka (46), who had been missing for three days, died on Saturday after falling into an uncovered disused gold mine shaft at night at Chabudapasi Gold Mine near Yorkes business centre but was only found after searching for three days.
OPPOSITION NELSON CHAMISA MDC ALLIANCE ‘S Mberengwa North constituency co-ordinating committee secretary, Trinos Chinyoka (46), who had been missing for three days, died on Saturday after falling into an uncovered disused gold mine shaft at night at Chabudapasi Gold Mine near Yorkes business centre but was only found after searching for three days.