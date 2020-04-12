Over 4 000 arrested in two weeks for flouting various provisions of the 21-day Zimbabwe coronavirus (Covid-19).lockdown .

National police spokesman Assistant Commissioner Paul Nyathi yesterday said police were working tirelessly to ensure that people adhere to the lockdown regulations.

“We have so far arrested 4 198 people who have contravened the lockdown directive. We are also working with traditional leaders and other community leaders in rural areas to ensure that they have relevant information with regards to Covid-19. We would want our communities to be fully aware of the lockdown and ensure that people also in rural areas comply with the directive. Our police stations in rural areas are vigilant and are implementing the lockdown,” he said.

Speaking during a Provincial Taskforce briefing of Members of Parliament yesterday, Midlands Provincial Taskforce chairperson on lockdown implementation, Commander 5 Brigade, Brigadier-General Simo Maseko said police and the army were working closely to ensure that people adhere to the lockdown.

“ZRP are the lead lockdown implementers and as the Zimbabwe National Army we are there to assist. I must say that we are not impressed with the compliance level in the province. Also, we are at around 70 percent of compliance, we still have other problem areas. So far 666 people that flouted lockdown regulations have been arrested. Kwekwe is one of our problem areas. The situation has, however, improved. We have covered all main centres in all districts. We are concerned with the general attitude of people. People are flouting the regulations.

However, we have managed to control them,” he said.

Brig-Gen Maseko said most Members of Parliament and councillors were illegally issuing exemption letters to people to flout lockdown regulations.

“Councillors and MPs have no capacity to issue exemption letters for travelling. That will not be recognised by our security forces. We have a human approach. Our biggest problems are coming from exemptions. This has an effect on how we implement the lockdown. These are the challenges that we have been facing,” he said. sundaynews

