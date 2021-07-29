- Paul Ngwenya funeral service- 9:00am USA Carlifornia time on Friday 30-07-21 at Bobbitt Memorial Chapel 1299 E. Highland Avenue San Bernardino, CA 92404.
- COVID Vaccine passports have effectively been introduced in England after a change to the NHS app : “You may need to show your NHS Covid Pass at places that have chosen to use the service”.
- Janet Banana 83, the widow of Zimbabwe's first president Canaan Banana has died from a kidney ailment .
- 'Drivers caught not wearing seat belts face 3 points on licence and a driving ban'.
- 79 people succumbed to Covid-19 in the last 24 hours in Zimbabwe
PAUL NGWENYA funeral service will be held on Friday 30 July 2021 ( 9am California USA ) ( 6pm Zimbabwe ) ( 5pm UK ). For those of you who are able to and would like to join us in bidding farewell to Paul- we will share an online link for the service tomorrow. Your prayers and continued support for the family are much appreciated. Sibusiso Ngwenya