PM JOHNSON WILL ANNOUNCE that a vehicle ban will be brought forward to 2035 from 2040, and to include hybrids in addition to petrol and diesel cars to achieve carbon emissions targets by 2050 in UK

PRIME MINISTER BOSRIS JOHNSON WILL ANNOUNCE that a vehicle ban will be brought forward to 2035 from 2040, and to include hybrids in addition to petrol and diesel cars to achieve carbon emissions targets by 2050 in UK

That year will be the last date that consumers can purchase the vehicles.

The shock inclusion of hybrids comes after experts warned that existing proposals, which were not due to come into effect until 2040, would not be enough to achieve carbon emissions targets by 2050.

In 2019, the UK became the first major economy to pass laws requiring all greenhouse gas emissions to be brought to net zero levels by 2050.

READ MORE: UK firms struggling to recruit skilled workers amid immigration concerns

Johnson will announce details of the policy change at an event to launch the COP26 climate summit, which will he held in Glasgow later this year.

The prime minister will say that the summit is an opportunity to “step up” progress on the protection of the planet, and may even float bringing the ban forward to 2030.

“Hosting COP26 is an important opportunity for the UK and nations across the globe to step up in the fight against climate change,” Johnson is expected to say.

“As we set out our plans to hit our ambitious 2050 net zero target across this year, so we shall urge others to join us in pledging net zero emissions.”

The vehicle ban was originally announced in July 2017 as part of the government’s clean air initiative, but — in a move that was welcomed by the car industry — it emerged in 2018 that hybrid vehicles would not be included in the ban.

READ MORE: EU offers UK ‘best in class’ trade deal but wants fishing access

Buyers will now only be allowed purchase electric or hydrogen cars and vans once the ban comes into effect in 2035.

The AA warned on Tuesday that the new targets would pose challenges.

“Drivers support measures to clean up air quality and reduce CO2 emissions but these stretched targets are incredibly challenging,” said Edmund King, the president of the group.

Mike Hawes, the chief executive of the Society of Motor Manufactures and Traders said the proposals accelerated an already challenging transition.

“It’s extremely concerning that government has seemingly moved the goalposts for consumers and industry on such a critical issue,” he said.

But the head of science, policy and research at environmental group Friends of the Earth, Mike Childs, said that a 2035 target would still leave the UK in the “slow-lane of the electric car revolution.” yahoo

WELCOME EVERYONE: 293,007 MEMBERS, A Quarter of a million members, thank you for the fast growth, participation and continuous encouragement to others to join the group, and engage other progressive minded people in respectful and inclusive debate focused on information dissemination in issues that directly affect the ordinary person including human rights, good governance, accountability, transparency, housing, employment, development, girl child, equality, gender, peace, climate change, pollution, youth, freedom and more issues that directly affect the ordinary person. Information dissemination empowers the readers so that they are better placed to make well informed decisions and choices such as voting. Please feel free to add and encourage others to join.

INFORMATION IS POWER!-Thank you for the support. Please email all your articles, photos and breaking news, to newzimbabwe.vision@yahoo.com ,linkedin.com/in/sibusiso-ngwenya-563a572b ‘

Twitter-@sibungwen

or whatsapp to Mr Sibusiso Ngwenya 0044 79 3 9100534 for publication on the constantly growing online groups, currently standing as follows:

1) Zimbabwe Global News 293,007 Members

2) Newzimbabwevision.com website 24,615 likes

24,657 followers.

Manages Newzimbabwevision

Followed by 12,803

https://www.facebook.com/sibusiso.ngwenya.967/videos/10216973817674517/?t=4