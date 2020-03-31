POLICE BESEIGED MDC HQ in Harare and barred officials from accessing the offices pending a Supreme court judgment to determine the rightful President of the party.

MDC Youth leader Tererayi Obey Sithole said, “While we all thought that the #LockDown was for #COVID19, the regime has gone an extra mile to #lockdown our party HQ. We are here and ready to defend the people’s project by all means. Nelson Chamisa remains our President, we won’t be given a leader by the courts.”

Journalist Hopewell Chin’ono said the move by the police showed that ZANU PF was fighting MDC leader Nelson Chamisa.

“This is clear evidence for the world to see how irresponsible Mnangagwa and his regime are. When the whole world is trying to save lives whilst fighting the deadly Coronavirus, Mnangagwa is busy engaging in reckless agendas to fight Nelson Chamisa using a captured judiciary! Tragic.”- Byo24