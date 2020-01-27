POLICE STILL SEARCHING FOR NJUBE High School science teacher

Brian Mutsiba who allegedly incited 153 pupils pupils to demonstrate in Njube suburb and protest against teachers abandonment of lessons due to poor salaries and increase in fees last Monday, is still on the run.

Njube school pupils left their school and marched to Masiyephambili Drive then headed towards Bulawayo city centre, before turning around near Entumbane Complex after the school headmaster ordered them to return to school.

Before leaving the school, the pupils pulled down the Zimbabwe national flag and used it to wipe their shoes before waving it around. The teacher, Mutsiba abandoned the pupils at the school gate then dissappeared.

The police charges against him, include participating in a public gathering with intent to promote public violence, breach of peace, or bigotry and insulting the Zimbabwe national flag. but, according to the National police spokesperson Assistant Commissioner Paul Nyathi , the police are yet to locate Mutsiba.

THE Zimbabwe flag, which he is charged with having insulted, features a gold Zimbabwe bird, superimposed on a red five-pointed star, and the flag consists of seven equal sized horizontal stripes .

The flag colour sequence from top to bottom is green, gold, red, black, gold and green.

The white triangle is separated from the coloured panels by a thin black line.

Flags are national symbols that are key to national identity and the Zimbabwe’s national flag which replaced the Union Jack was revealed to the nation, 24 days before 18 April , 1980 after a protrated armed struggle of liberation and the Lancaster House Settlement in December 1979 in London.

This is the fifth flag, since colonisation and its protected by an Act of the Zimbabwe Parliament. The other four flags mentioned above, were introduced in 1923, 1968 and 1979, respectively.

Black, red, yellow and green flag colours have always been the colours of the ruling Zanu-PF party from the days of the armed liberation struggle.

The Zimbabwe flag , and its colours, were meant to be symbolic of the nation’s history, culture and hope for the future as a united people.

Black band represented the black majority rule while red bands symbolised the blood loss during the liberation struggle, yellow bands symbolised Zimbabwe’s mineral wealth, green bands symbolised the country’s agriculture and vegetation and the white triangle symbolised peace and holds the Zimbabwe Bird which is the national emblem and finally the red five-point star symbolises hope for the future.

Given such a significance, it is no wonder the Njube pupils wiped their feet with the Zimbabwe national flag, because to these children, it is obviously a painful reminder of the deceit by the militarised , Mnangagwa Zanu pf regime.

These children were born under an oppressive militarised Mnangagwa Zanu pf regime, with a poor human rights record, poor governance, lack of accountability and lack of transparency, no housing, high unemployment, no development, oppression of the girl child, no equality, no peace, pollution, unemployed youth, no freedom and much more issues that directly affect the ordinary person across the nation. The Zimbabwe national flag is the saddest reminder of all the suffering, death, destruction and pain that these children have been brought up to know about the militarised Mnangagwa Zanu pf regime.

As more schools, join the growing defiance to oppressive authority, it is fair to say that the people have come of age and they are now better placed to make well informed decisions and choices about things that directly affect the lives of the ordinary. It is such a shame that it has taken minors to awaken the Zimbabwe people to the fact that what we fail to do now, will forever be something we will carry as a failure by adults to protect the lives and future of these kids. Now is the time for the nation to come togeher and say enough is enough, the militarised Mnangagwa Zanu pf regime must fall! DISCUSSS!-by Sibusiso Ngwenya

