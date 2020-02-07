POWER TO THE PEOPLE!-ACORN DEMANDS THAT Dan Jarvis, Sheffield City Region Mayor must bring our buses back into public control as South Yorkshire’s bus network is broken. Lets all stand up and be counted by signing up to this petion please at https://acorntheunion.org.uk/tbob-sy/

ACORN is asking members of the public to sign a petition demanding that the Mayor Dan Jarvis, Sheffield City Region Mayor must bring our buses back into public control as South Yorkshire’s bus network is broken.

The people have the power to bring change on issues that directly affect the lives of the users of the public transport. At the time of publishing this article, the fast growing petition had already acquired 1,292 signatures and was only left with collecting 308 more signatures to reach the petition goal of 1,600 signatures.

The people have the power to bring change on issues that directly affect the lives of the users of the public transport. Buses are an important service for transporting the public from their homes to work, business, leisure, schools and much more, Our money keeps these services in business and therefore we need the buses to be brought back into public control as South Yorkshire’s bus network is broken and clearly not fit for purpose as it falls far short of expectations.

The people have the power to bring change, unlike the third world where people are forced to accept whatever is thrown at them. It is important for the public to have a say in this by signing the petition that ACORN is circulating, Demanding: ring our buses back into public control as South Yorkshire’s bus network is broken,

Currently South Yorkshire’s bus network is controlled by private and some non British companies . These companies dictate prices, routes and timetables. The result has been catastrophic – passenger numbers have plummeted, prices have risen and services have shrunk.

Dan Jarvis, Sheffield City Region Mayor has the power to tame this Wild West market, and take our buses back under public control. That will enable us to cap prices, set timetables and extend coverage where it’s needed, rather than where it is profitable for the fat cat bus companies.

Dan Jarvis is yet to commit. Sign the petition to take back control of our buses!

BUS DEREGULATION – A TWO MINUTE HISTORY

In the 1980s bus services were privatised across the UK. Outside London, buses were fully deregulated, meaning that commercial bus operators were given total control of the network, setting prices, deciding routes, and planning timetables.

London, however, maintained a regulated bus network, meaning that buses are run by commercial operators but the network remains under public control.

Regulator Transport for London (TFL) is an accountable public body that sets prices, protects routes, and determines timetables. The effect is that London is by far the most efficient, reliable, accessible and affordable bus network in the UK. In 2017, the new ‘Metro Mayors’ were given powers to regulate our buses like London, meaning that places like South Yorkshire could take control of a broken system.

Our campaign aims to reverse the privatisation of our buses. Long term, we want public ownership. New publicly owned bus companies were made illegal in 2017, but public control is a step along the way to public ownership, ending the free market on who can run buses on our streets.

TAKE BACK OUR BUSES IS A CAMPAIGN RUN BY ACORN – THE COMMUNITY UNION. TO GET INVOLVED WITH THE CAMPAIGN JOIN US!

JOIN THE UNIONFrequently Asked Questions:Q: Who Is ACORN?We are a member-led campaigning organisation, supporting and empowering low-income communities across the country to fight for a better life. We have just launched a campaign to take South Yorkshire’s buses back into public control. Join now!

Q: What are you calling for?Q: How do buses operate in South Yorkshire now?Q: Why are you not calling for public ownership?Q: How much would it cost?Q: Where would you get the money from?Q: What would it mean for bus workers?

5 REASONS ACORN MEMBERS ARE CAMPAIGNING TO TAKE BACK OUR BUSES… 1. One, simple ticketRight now, different companies charge different prices for different routes – it’s a minefield. Taking back control of our buses will allow us to bring in one simple ticket. In London, A pay as you go adult fare is £1.50, and you can use the same ticket if you have two journeys within an hour.

2. Timetables that workBy taking buses back into public control, we could properly plan the network, rather than allowing private companies to pick and choose routes that benefit them. We could force companies to run more services at evenings and weekends, and plan the network so bus, tram and train services link up with each other.

3. Cheaper faresBy taking back public control of our buses, we could cap fares so that travel is affordable. Right now, bus companies are making huge profits, and much of the money made ends up in the pockets of shareholders.

4. Protect essential routesProfits from popular routes could be used to subsidise essential but often less busy routes, meaning that transport is provided where it is most needed, rather than where it makes the most money.

5. Raised standards across the board, for workers, passengers and the environmentRegulating the network would allow us to set sector wide standards for pay, conditions and pensions, avoiding a ‘race-to-the-bottom’. It would mean workers across the region would all get a fair deal. And it is not just workers who would benefit from more regulation – region-wide standards of accessibility for disabled users could be introduced, and emissions standards could be set in order to stamp out the most polluting vehicles.

