‘PRESIDENT MNANGAGWA fires Air Force commander Ellison Moyo’

‘PRESIDENT Mnangagwa fires Air Force of Zimbabwe commander Ellison Moyo’

As post-elections political and military realignments intensify, Zimbabwean President Emmerson Mnangagwa has removed Air Force of Zimbabwe commander Air Marshal Elison Moyo – a key figure during the November 2017 military coup which brought him to power – and replaced him with Air Vice-Marshal John Jacob Nzvede.

Mnangagwa did not give any reasons why he is removing Air Marshal Elison Moyo from his position.

Meanwhile, Mnangagwa aborted landing at Victoria Falls International Airport on Friday and his private jet returned to Harare after authorities were warned of a “credible bomb or firearm threat.”

The warning was emailed to Fastjet at 8.10AM on Friday, about two hours before Mnangagwa was due to land.

The airport was shut down moments after an Air Zimbabwe Boeing 737 landed from Bulawayo just after 9AM, sparking panic as passengers were kept on the aircraft while state security agencies cleared people from the airport terminal and combed the building and runway searching for a bomb.

