President on 3 week annual vacation, will not leave Zimbabwe after Chamisa warned that he will fall in the first 5 weeks of 2020.President Mnangagwa on 3 week annual vacation, will not leave the country after Chamisa warned that he will fall in the first five weeks of 2020.

In a statement by Acting Chief Secretary in the President’s Office George Charamba, Mnangagwa will leave Vice President Constantino Chiwenga in charge before Vice President Kembo Mohadi takes over.

For two years since taking over as president, Mnangagwa has made headlines for spending millions of taxpayers’ dollars globetrotting on chartered flights. Newsday

