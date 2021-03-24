PRIME MINISTER BORIS JOHNSON has said “capitalism” and “greed” are behind the success of the UK’s vaccine programme, according to reports

PRIME MINISTER BORIS JOHNSON has said “capitalism” and “greed” are behind the success of the UK’s vaccine programme, according to reports
After striking a sombre tone at his Downing Street news conference to mark a year since the first lockdown, Mr Johnson then joked with Tory colleagues at a meeting of the backbench 1922 Committee.
“The reason we have the vaccine success is because of capitalism, because of greed my friends,” he told MPs on a Zoom call, The Sun reported.
But as he risked inflaming tensions with the EU amid its slow jab rollout, he backtracked, adding: “Actually I regret saying it. Forget I said that.” Sky

