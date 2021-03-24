- 'Zanu PF is overwhelmed by applications from MDC Alliance members itching to join the former liberation movement' - Patrick Chinamasa Zanu PF national secretary for finance
- POST-BREXIT, UK is no longer part of the EU's Dublin Convention, to ensure member states shoulder a fair responsibility of taking in asylum seekers
- PRIME MINISTER BORIS JOHNSON has said "capitalism" and "greed" are behind the success of the UK's vaccine programme, according to reports
- 'A SELF-PROCLAIMED Jotsholo Matabeleland North pophet jailed 20-years for raping a 10-year-old girl who was taken to him for prayers by her mother'.
- Jon Snow, 73, welcomed his first child with his wife Dr Precious Lunga, 46.
After striking a sombre tone at his Downing Street news conference to mark a year since the first lockdown, Mr Johnson then joked with Tory colleagues at a meeting of the backbench 1922 Committee.
“The reason we have the vaccine success is because of capitalism, because of greed my friends,” he told MPs on a Zoom call, The Sun reported.
But as he risked inflaming tensions with the EU amid its slow jab rollout, he backtracked, adding: “Actually I regret saying it. Forget I said that.” Sky