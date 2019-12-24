PRISON OFFICER JAILED 12 MONTHS FOR SEXUAL RELATIONSHIP with ‘dangerous’ inmate after spending ‘long periods’ in his cell

A prison officer who fell in love and had a sexual relationship with a “dangerous” inmate has been jailed for 12 months.

Criminology and psychology graduate Ayshea Gunn, 27, and Khuram Razaq, 29, made more than 1,000 phone calls to each other when he was inside Berwyn prison in Wrexham where he was serving twelve years for conspiracy to rob.

She smuggled in a pair of knickers for him inside her bra and her bedroom was decorated with pictures of the pair kissing and hugging, some of which were taken in his cell.

Prosecuting barrister Simon Mills told Mold Crown Court the pair “weren’t being particularly subtle” about their inappropriate relationship.

Colleagues noticed Gunn spent a lot of time with Razaq and went in his cell for long periods and the number of reports led to an internal investigation.

It found they were using mobile phones to send each other explicit sexual videos and stream lewd live footage of themselves. The university graduate also bought clothing for Razaq and placed a bet for him. She told investigators she had “fallen victim to compliments” and that she had loved him.

Judge Niclas Parry said the pair had engaged in a “highly sexualised and pornographic” exchange of photographs and she remained in touch even after her arrest.

Gunn, of Pant Glas, Johnstown, Wrexham, admitted misconduct in public office between July and November last year.

Razaq, dealt with separately, must serve a consecutive eight months jail term after he pleaded guilty to possessing a Garmin smartwatch and a mobile phone in jail. yahoo

Criminology and psychology graduate Ayshea Gunn, 27, and Khuram Razaq, 29, made more than 1,000 phone calls to each other when he was inside Berwyn prison in Wrexham where he was serving twelve years for conspiracy to rob.

She smuggled in a pair of knickers for him inside her bra and her bedroom was decorated with pictures of the pair kissing and hugging, some of which were taken in his cell.

Prosecuting barrister Simon Mills told Mold Crown Court the pair “weren’t being particularly subtle” about their inappropriate relationship.

Colleagues noticed Gunn spent a lot of time with Razaq and went in his cell for long periods and the number of reports led to an internal investigation.

It found they were using mobile phones to send each other explicit sexual videos and stream lewd live footage of themselves. The university graduate also bought clothing for Razaq and placed a bet for him. She told investigators she had “fallen victim to compliments” and that she had loved him.

Judge Niclas Parry said the pair had engaged in a “highly sexualised and pornographic” exchange of photographs and she remained in touch even after her arrest.

Gunn, of Pant Glas, Johnstown, Wrexham, admitted misconduct in public office between July and November last year.

Razaq, dealt with separately, must serve a consecutive eight months jail term after he pleaded guilty to possessing a Garmin smartwatch and a mobile phone in jail. yahoo

WELCOME EVERYONE: 283,271 MEMBERS, A Quarter of a million members, thank you for the fast growth, participation and continuous encouragement to others to join the group, and engage other progressive minded people in respectful and inclusive debate focused on information dissemination in issues that directly affect the ordinary person including human rights, good governance, accountability, transparency, housing, employment, development, girl child, equality, gender, peace, climate change, pollution, youth, freedom and more issues that directly affect the ordinary person. Information dissemination empowers the readers so that they are better placed to make well informed decisions and choices such as voting. Please feel free to add and encourage others to join.

INFORMATION IS POWER!-Thank you for the support. Please email all your articles, photos and breaking news, to newzimbabwe.vision@yahoo.com ,linkedin.com/in/sibusiso-ngwenya-563a572b ‘

Twitter-@sibungwen

or whatsapp to Mr Sibusiso Ngwenya 0044 79 3 9100534 for publication on the constantly growing online groups, currently standing as follows:

1) Zimbabwe Global News 283,271 Members

2) Newzimbabwevision.com website 24,436 likes

24,468 followers.

Manages Newzimbabwevision

Followed by 12,789

https://www.facebook.com/sibusiso.ngwenya.967/video