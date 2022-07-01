PROFESSOR JONATHAN MOYO has unleashed another jibe aimed at the Citizens Coalition for Change (CCC) president Nelson Chamisa, in what could signify a waning relationship between the two, barely a year after the former offered his services to the opposition party, on a consultancy basis.Moyo, Thursday appeared to creatively twist Chamisa’s famous ‘God is in it’ statement, dismissing the religious, opposition leader’s involvement of God in politics.His statement came a few days after Chamisa himself had told off those urging him to set up structures for the CCC, who include Moyo.Chamisa described those doing so as Zanu-PF coaches, he would never take advice from.”I am going to lead, no doubt about that. I feel it, the heavens have endorsed me, even endorsed me. Even my brother Mnangagwa is feeling the heat. We are not going to let go of our victory this time,” said Chamisa at late former advisor to the Prime Minister, Alex Magaisa’s burial in Njanja on Tuesday.Moyo however described politics as a sin, arguing Chamisa should not put God into his political maneuvers but carry its weight alone.”When it comes to politics, God is out of it. Unlike religion which is divine, politics is sin; whatever your religion, you sin alone; and so you must carry your own cross!” said Moyo.When it comes to politics, God is out of it. Unlike religion which is divine, politics is sin; whatever your religion, you sin alone; and so you must carry your own cross! #GodIsOutOfIt— Prof Jonathan Moyo (@ProfJNMoyo) June 30, 2022Moyo’s relationship with the opposition outfit turned frosty after revelations by NewZimbabwe.com, some leaders within CCC were sceptical about working with him.They argued he was prone to outbursts and could easily publicise some of their inner discussions once their relationship turned sour.Moyo had offered to assist the CCC, then MDC Alliance’s, election agents by funding those who will be working in Tsholotsho and also conduct an intensive security training with the rest.The strategy was meant to counter alleged rigging by Zanu-PF at the 2023 polls.Source – NewZimbabwe