- ZIMBABWE'S JUNIOR DOCTORS WILL NOW BE CONSCRIPTED into the army soon after graduating in a move to militarising the health sector and stop them from going on strike or leaving the country for greener pastures, according to a new order released by the militarised Mnangagwa Zanu pf regime on September 28. All junior doctors must now be recruited as military doctors for them to be able to work in Zimbabwe government hospitals.
- THE EXPULSION OF MDC ALLIANCE COUNCILLORS BY THE THOKOZANI KHUPHE LED MDC-T has grounded local authorities, which are now failing to get the numbers at committee stages to agree on key decisions, it has emerged
- TRIP TRANS BUS ACCIDENT-FIVE people died in a road accident that occurred at the 34km peg along the Nyanga-Nyamaropa while at Mupedzanhamo, in Harare, a Zupco contracted Trip Trans bus veered off the road and hit several vendors and eight cars yesterday.
- RACIST JAILED FOR THREE YEARS FOR CHOKING TAXI DRIVER with his own seat belt and biting his face
- ZIMBABWE GOVERNMENT WILL criminalise and impose stiff penalties for campaigning against the country through private correspondence with foreign governments and harming national interests,.....ha ha they can dream on, Mugabe tried it and died a bitter old lonely man,...lets have fun because some voices can never be silenced, ....wwwnewzimbabwevision.com has spoken!.
A man has been jailed for choking a taxi driver with his own seat belt and biting him in the face over a dispute about the fare.
Jake Evans, 27, attacked the cab driver and threatened to kill him after he asked for a £6.20 fare to be paid at the end of a short journey in Wakefield on 8 September.
Evans had earlier been picked up from a pizza takeaway with a female friend following a night of heavy drinking, Leeds Crown Court heard.
After reaching his destination the defendant threw a handful of change at the driver before launching a racist verbal attack, prosecutor Katy Varlow said.
He then got out of the car and opened the front passenger door before punching the driver in the head and ribs and grabbing his hair.
Afterwards, he grabbed the driver’s seat belt, which he was still wearing, and wrapped it around his neck, Miss Varlow said.
Jake Evans was jailed at Leeds Crown Court (Picture: Getty)
It was heard the victim struggled to breathe for around 10 seconds during the incident shortly before midnight.
Evans then turned the driver’s face away from him and bit his cheek for between 10 and 15 seconds, the court heard.
When the cab driver got free, his attacker said: “Why did you ask me for money? I’m going to find you and I will kill you.”
Miss Varlow said the taxi driver was so terrified he drove off with the door of his vehicle still open.
After the alarm was raised, officers found Evans nearby a short time later.
He was still drunk and covered in the driver’s blood.
During an interview, he both denied the driver’s claims and said “no comment”.
Appearing in the dock at Leeds Crown Court on Friday Evans, who’s from Normanton, was jailed for 36 months.
He earlier admitted racially-aggravated wounding and making off without payment.
Judge Geoffrey Marson QC said: “It’s wholly unacceptable to attack a taxi driver who was doing nothing more than trying to earn a decent, honest living.”
The court heard that Evans has 12 previous convictions, including several for violence including wounding and battery.
He was on a suspended sentence for possession of a hunting knife in public when he carried out his latest attack. yahoo
Laura Hebditch, mitigating, said Evans recognised he had a problem when drinking alcohol. Jake Evans was jailed for three years over the racist attack (Picture: SWNS)