REDCLIFF FLY OVER ACCIDENT: This morning, three people including the driver of a Toyota D4D heading towards Kwekwe died on the spot and one person was critically injured after the Toyota D4D attempted to overtake on a continuous white line on the Redcliff fly-over between Gweru and Kwekwe along the Bulawayo -Harare highway this morning at around 8 am..

Against all road laws and common sense , the Toyota D4D dangerously over-took, a kombi minibus at a continuous line on Redcliff fly Over resulting in a head-on collision with the on-coming Delta haulage truck.

The Toyota D4D driver and two passengers in the car, died on the spot and another passenger was rushed to Kwekwe General Hospital.

Kwekwe fly over is a well known accident spot and due to the limited navigation space at the fly over along with the dangerous manouvere by the Toyota D4D, the Kombi which the D4D truck was trying to overtake was then involved in a pile up but there were no serious injuries in the Kombi. More news to follow up. Sibusiso Ngwenya

