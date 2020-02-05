SCARE TACTICS-(GMAZ) Boss Masarara seeks to silence Matutu and Tsenengamu over corruption allegations and instil fear.

The two alleged in a press conference to expose the rampant corruption by cartels and Zanu pf powerhouses that have brought Zimbabwe down on its knees, that the Grain Millers Association of Zimbabwe (GMAZ) Boss Tafadzwa Masarara is a corrupt person. Masara has announced that he is instituting legal proceedings against ZANU PF Youth leaders Lewis Matutu and Godfrey Tsenengamu over their press conference held on Monday.

Masarara and oil baron Kuda Tagwirei were fingered as part of the corrupt people in Zimbabwe causing economic turmoil and suffering amongst Zimbabweans.

To the discerning eye, this is a cheap attempt to instill fear upon the Zanu pf youth leaders by Musara. The Zanu pf youth leaders must escalate the matter by revealing all they know and encouraging more exposures, irrespective of who is named including Emmerson Mnangagwa but above all give the nation a full breakdown of Musara’s corruption.

Zimbabweans irrespective of gender, race, culture, religion, tribe or political orientation must rally behind the brave youthful Zanu pf leaders, as what they have done is inherrently associated with threats, harm and death because Zanu pf is a blood thirsty party.

Why is Musara so swift to threaten the youths, what does he fear from their exposure and should we as a nation sit back and allow them to be cowed into fear. This is the kick up our backside that we as a nation need in order to break the cartels and free the nation of corruption.

What these youths have done should push the nation into dealing with all the corruption allegedly involving President Mnangagwa, his henchmen, Tagwirei and all who are living a life of luxury from the suffering of the people. Musara’s statements should be ignored until everything is fully investigated and all found guilty should be locked up, so he can keep his threats to himself. Zimbabweans are past fearing such nonsense,..wake up Zimbabwe!

www.newzimbabwevision.com says human rights organisations must step in immediately as these two Zanu pf youth leaders did not do what they did for self interest but for the benefit of the nation and that means all of us must stand by them and dismantle the corrupt system , for the motherland to move forward. Zimbabwe is a wealthy nation, land, wildlife, mineral and human resources wise and all these must be managed by a progressive leadership, a nation with respect for the rule of law, peace, equality, human rights, freedom and democracy and all this is achievable once we immediately deal with the exposure by these youths. Never forget that Zanu pf is a blood party and the life risks that these youths have taken. It would not surprise anyone to realise that they are now on an all round the clock watch by the powers that be! It is no secret that Zanu pf are killers and will do anything to protect their ill gotten wealth and monopolise wealth and power.

MUSARA issued a statement which says: On Monday 3rd February 2020, Godfrey Tsenengamu and Lewis Matutu held a press conference in Harare whereat they made allegations that I am a corrupt businessman who is engaging in unethical business practices. They said I am working with a clique of white people to divert maize meal to the black market and consequently that I am responsible for the current shortage of maize meal in the shops. It was suggested that I have abused the Government subsidy programme on maize meal.

2. The statements are false, malicious and defamatory.

3. I, as an individual or through my company, have not participated in the subsidy programme.

4. It is common cause that the country is presently experiencing a shortage of maize induced by drought. I am working, through Grain Millers Association of Zimbabwe, on a private sector initiative to augment Government efforts in the importation of maize. Contrary to the suggestion that I am responsible for the shortage of maize meal I am actually working to ensure that the current shortages are addressed. I must point cut that the brands produced by my company are not available on black market.

5, Given the irresponsible statements that have been issued which as I have said above are false, malicious and defamatory, I have instructed my legal practitioners to institute legal proceedings against the 2 gentlemen to vindicate my rights. Sibusiso Ngwenya Byo24

see more at http://newzimbabwevision.com/scare-tactics-gmaz-boss-masarara-seeks-to-silence-matutu-and-tsenengamu-over-corruption-allegations-and-instil-fear/

