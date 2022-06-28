- Nazi guard, 101, jailed for five years for serving in concentration camp
- 34 000 houses, 100% salary increase and other non-monetary benefits like accommodation and transport for teachers, Mthuli Ncube Finance Minister.
- UNIVERSITY of Zimbabwe student Alfred Ndlovu takes (UZ) to Court after being barred from running for president in the 1 July elections.
- SHEFFIELD HALLAM UNIVERSITY suspends English Literature Degree due to low demand as ministers regard this as low value.
