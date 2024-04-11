- South Africa ANC is the cause of ZIMBABWE troubles claims Zimbabwe opposition politician Job Sikhala
- SIKHALA says he is prepared to die freeing the people of Zimbabwe from the shackles of economic poverty.
- Half (Zimbabwe Gold) and coins to start circulating on 30 April 2024.
- POSH BOND notes, sorry ZIG for new Zimbabwe currency?
- NEW NURSING Olevel requirements-mathematics not a requirement
SIKHALA says he is prepared to die freeing the people of Zimbabwe from the shackles of economic poverty.
SIKHALA says he is prepared to die freeing the people of Zimbabwe from the shackles of economic poverty.