Six Chinese and two Zimbabweans killed in oxygen tank explosion at SAS Mine, Lowdale, in Mazowe, Mashonaland Central.

- PRANDORA PAPERS REVEAL that President Mnangagwa is surrounded by dodgy financial and business characters.
- MDC-T LEADER DOUGLAS MWONZORA calls for the immediate removal of sanctions imposed on Zimbabwe by the United States and Western countries saying they are hurting the ordinary citizens more than the targeted individuals.
- MDC Alliance appoints Last Maengahama, who spent 10 years in prison, as the opposition party's secretary for policy and research.
- PANDORA PAPERS: what you need to know about the biggest-ever probe into offshore accounts which has unmasked owners of offshore-held UK property worth £4bn
AN OXYGEN tank explosion Thursday claimed the lives of six Chinese nationals and two Zimbabweans at SAS Mine, Lowdale, in Mazowe, Mashonaland Central.
The unfortunate development was confirmed by Mazowe South Member of Parliament, Fortune Chasi.
According to Chasi lives claimed including two Zimbabweans and five Chinese workers.
“Very sad development at SAI Mine Mazowe South Ward 20. Oxygen tanks burst, killing several people who include one child, five Chinese workers.”
Police spokesperson Paul Nyathi also confirmed the incident. – NewZimbabwe