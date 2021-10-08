Six Chinese and two Zimbabweans killed in oxygen tank explosion at SAS Mine, Lowdale, in Mazowe, Mashonaland Central.

AN OXYGEN tank explosion Thursday claimed the lives of six Chinese nationals and two Zimbabweans at SAS Mine, Lowdale, in Mazowe, Mashonaland Central.

The unfortunate development was confirmed by Mazowe South Member of Parliament, Fortune Chasi.

According to Chasi lives claimed including two Zimbabweans and five Chinese workers.

“Very sad development at SAI Mine Mazowe South Ward 20. Oxygen tanks burst, killing several people who include one child, five Chinese workers.”

Police spokesperson Paul Nyathi also confirmed the incident. – NewZimbabwe