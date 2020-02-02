‘STREATHAM attack- 3 injured and man with a “machete” and “silver canisters” and Islamist terrorist connections shot dead by police’ ‘







‘STREATHAM LONDON TERROR ATTACK- Three people injured and man with a “machete” and “silver canisters” and Islamist terrorist connections shot dead by police’

Witnesses describe a man with a “machete” and “silver canisters” on his chest being chased by armed officers before being shot..Sky’s home affairs correspondent Mark White said the man was wearing something resembling a suicide vest but it’s unclear if it was real.

Police confirmed the attacker died in the incident at around 2pm.

Three people were treated at the scene and taken to hospital – one is in a life-threatening condition.

Sky News security correspondent Alistair Bunkall said his sources told him the man was under active surveillance and the attack was Islamist-inspired.

Video shows two officers with guns drawn approaching the body outside the Boots on Streatham High Road, before another plain-clothes officer on a high-powered motorbike pulls up.

They back off as the man on the ground lifts his head slightly and more officers arrive.

Met Police tweeted: “A man has been shot by armed officers in #Streatham… The circumstances are being assessed; the incident has been declared as terrorist-related.”

LIVE: Police shoot dead ‘terrorist’ after London attack

A witness described seeing a man with a machete and silver canisters being chased by armed police.

The 19-year-old student – who wanted to remain anonymous – said: “I was crossing the road when I saw a man with a machete and silver canisters on his chest being chased by what I assume was an undercover police officer – as they were in civilian clothing.

“The man was then shot. I think I heard three gun shots but I can’t quite remember.”

Another witness, Karker Tahir, told Sky News: “I saw this guy literally running on the pavement and behind him there were two or three police officers undercover with a gun.

“They kept telling him ‘stop, stop’. But he didn’t stop and then I saw that they shot him three times.

“It was horrible seeing it. The man was on the floor and it looked like he had something which police said may be a device.

“Police came to us and said ‘you have to leave the shop because he has a bomb in his bag’.

“After shooting him they went to check on him while he was alive and then they found something – I believe there was a bomb or something – and they stepped back and told everybody to step back.”

A shop owner, who also wanted to stay anonymous, said the man had taken a knife from a shop before stabbing a man and a woman.

On social media, Dave Chawner tweeted to say he had helped one of the victims.

He posted: “I had to stay with someone who’d just been #stabbed in #Streatham for 30 minutes before a single ambulance arrived.

“I’m just over 1 mile from a hospital – I’m not having a go at anyone, but that’s not right, I just hope he made it.”

Mr Chawner told Sky News he first thought the man running down the street was a shoplifter.

He said he saw someone on the ground on the other side of the street who was “not lucid” and placed a blanket over the wound to compress it

Prime Minister Boris Johnson tweeted: “Thank you to all emergency services responding to the incident in Streatham, which the police have now declared as terrorism-related. My thoughts are with the injured and all those affected.”

Nick Aldworth, former counter-terror national coordinator, told Sky News that police would be working urgently to establish whether it was a lone attacker or if others are involved. yahoo

