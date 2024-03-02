SUSPENDED head of ZBC radio Robson Mhandu leaves as ZBC CEO Adelaide Chikunguru resigns.

Just days after Adelaide was suspended by the board as part of an audit process, she has resigned..

Meanwhile, head of radio Robson Mhandu – who was on suspension facing sexual harassment charges – has left ZBC after his contract was not renewed.
Source – zimlive

