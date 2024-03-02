- Schools, polytechs, universities face closure due to stunted skill development, institutional infrastructure development
- SUSPENDED head of ZBC radio Robson Mhandu leaves as ZBC CEO Adelaide Chikunguru resigns.
- MNANGAGWA aborts landing, Vic Falls airport closed, VP Chiwenga rushed by security back to hotel as Zimbabwe declares heightened alert
- 'PRESIDENT MNANGAGWA fires Air Force commander Ellison Moyo'
- NELSON CHAMISA denies involvement with new political movement
SUSPENDED head of ZBC radio Robson Mhandu leaves as ZBC CEO Adelaide Chikunguru resigns.
SUSPENDED head of ZBC radio Robson Mhandu leaves as ZBC CEO Adelaide Chikunguru resigns.
Just days after Adelaide was suspended by the board as part of an audit process, she has resigned..
Meanwhile, head of radio Robson Mhandu – who was on suspension facing sexual harassment charges – has left ZBC after his contract was not renewed.
Source – zimlive