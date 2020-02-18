SUSPENDED ZANU PF YOUTH LEAGUE POLITICAL COMMISSAR Tsenengamu says he is not apologetic about his anti corruption stance denying Patrick Chinamasa’s statement that he has apologised to the party for his actions.

SUSPENDED ZANU PF YOUTH LEAGUE POLITICAL COMMISSAR Godfrey Tsenengamu says he is not apologetic about his anti corruption stance denying Patrick Chinamasa’s statement that he has apologised to the party for his actions.

Tsenengamu said he had neither apologised nor intends to do so, in the wake of State-owned media reports that he has apologized for naming and shaming corrupt businessmen.

This follows revelations by Zanu-PF acting Secretary for Administration Patrick Chinamasa, who said Tsenengamu and his colleague Lewis Matutu have demonstrated maturity and loyalty to the party, during the time they have been reduced to ordinary card-carrying members.

The Zanu-PF Politburo censored the two a fortnight ago after they named and shamed three businessmen they said were wreaking havoc in the economy by using their links to top party and Government officials to carry out corrupt activities, plundering and looting of State resources.

Chinamasa issued a statement yesterday saying the two have agreed to undergo ideological training at the ruling party linked Herbert Chitepo School of Ideology, despite Tsenengamu having insisted that he was not going for any training.

“After serving out their suspensions, the comrades will be welcome to contest for any positions in the party,” Chinamasa said.

“The commendable development demonstrates that the disciplinary process is intended to build, not to fracture the party.

“It is pleasing to note that the two have been exemplary in accepting disciplinary measures that will, at the end of the day, make them stronger party cadres.”

But Tsenengamu, in a charged response on Twitter, accused Chinamasa of lying.

“Please don’t misinform the public. I have not apologised to anyone and l am not going to. I have not wronged the party in any way.

“I am not apologetic about fighting corruption. I will not trade off my conscience for neither a position nor 30 pieces of silver.”

Tsenengamu also insisted that he was not going to the compulsory lessons on party ideology at the Chitepo College, saying he is more ideologically sound than most Zanu-PF leaders.-

Source – wires

WELCOME EVERYONE: 297,024 MEMBERS, A Quarter of a million members, thank you for the fast growth, participation and continuous encouragement to others to join the group, and engage other progressive minded people in respectful and inclusive debate focused on information dissemination in issues that directly affect the ordinary person including human rights, good governance, accountability, transparency, housing, employment, development, girl child, equality, gender, peace, climate change, pollution, youth, freedom and more issues that directly affect the ordinary person. Information dissemination empowers the readers so that they are better placed to make well informed decisions and choices such as voting. Please feel free to add and encourage others to join.

INFORMATION IS POWER!-Thank you for the support. Please email all your articles, photos and breaking news, to newzimbabwe.vision@yahoo.com ,linkedin.com/in/sibusiso-ngwenya-563a572b ‘

Twitter-@sibungwen

or whatsapp to Mr Sibusiso Ngwenya 0044 79 3 9100534 for publication on the constantly growing online groups, currently standing as follows:

1) Zimbabwe Global News 297,024 Members

2) Newzimbabwevision.com website 24,743 likes

24,790 followers.

Manages Newzimbabwevision

Followed by 12,844

https://www.facebook.com/sibusiso.ngwenya.967/videos/10216973817674517/?t=4