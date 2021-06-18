- JOLLY JUICE, A GENERATIONAL CURSE as children abuse powdered fruit drinks by sniffing the seemingly harmless powder.
- THE late Zimbabwe’s longest-serving Roman Catholic priest 1935-2021, Father Emmanuel Ribeiro, has been declared a national hero.
- GOVERNMENT might be forced to consider strict localised lockdown for Bulawayo as Nkulumane, Emakhandeni and the city’s northern suburbs have been identified as hotspots.
- ZIMBABWE has declared three days of national mourning starting Friday 18/6/21 for the late founding Zambian President Kenneth Kaunda 1964 to 1991, who died on Thursday.
- THREE SAN youths fight ideological, mental, physical and social barriers and become the first from the SAN community to enrol at a Zimbabwe university.
The body of a man murdered Duriro Pub & Grill owned by Mudzuri was dumped at , MDC-T vice president Elias Mudzuri’s house
The body of a man who died following a brutal assault in a Harare bar has been dumped at the rural home of one of his alleged assailants, the MDC-T vice president Elias Mudzuri.
Relatives left a coffin with the body of Ronald Mukumbira on a verandah at the politician’s home in the Four Miles area of Zaka at 6AM on Wednesday.
The 23-year-old died on June 10, three days after he was brutally assaulted at Duriro Pub & Grill in Harare’s Wokington industrial area. The bar is owned by Mudzuri.
After he was treated and discharged from Sally Mugabe Hospital, Mukumbira allegedly told his mother, Netsai Mukumbira, that he had been attacked by the former Harare mayor, his brother Leonard Mudzuri and other unnamed men.
The Mukumbira family is angry that police have not arrested Mudzuri, and their mood was not lifted by a post-mortem report which did not link the assault to the death. According to the victim’s mother, the pathologist wrote that “police to investigate.”
The family fears that police are unable to arrest Mudzuri because of his and his party’s links to the ruling Zanu PF party, which is associated with impunity.
On Wednesday, Mudzuri answered his phone but quickly hung up. Police spokesman Assistant Commissioner Paul Nyathi said Mukumbira’s death is still under investigation. Bulawayo24
Source – zimlive