THE Zimbabwe Anti-Corruption Commission (Zacc) has arrested Victoria Falls Mayor Councillor Somvelo Dlamini for alleged abuse of office.

Zacc officials picked up Clr Dlamini who is also MDC Alliance councillor for Ward 9 at his home on Saturday.

He is expected to appear in court today.

Details leading to his arrest were still sketchy last night.

Zacc spokesperson Commissioner John Makamure yesterday confirmed Clr Dlamini’s arrest. “I don’t have the details of his case off hand but what I know is that he has been arrested. If you want further details phone me in two hours-time as I am driving at the moment,” said Comm Makamure.

He later said he was still to go through the charge sheet.

Clr Dlamini’s arrest comes as Zacc has pledged to leave no stone unturned in the fight against corruption.

The Justice Loice Matanda-Moyo-led commission assumed its duties last year in May and since then it has handled a number of high-profile cases including that of fired Environment, Tourism and Hospitality Industry Minister Prisca Mupfumira.

President Mnangagwa fired Mupfumira from Cabinet as she answers to charges that include involvement in the siphoning of US$95 million from the National Social Security Authority (NSSA).

On Thursday the commission arrested a Bulawayo businessman, accused of fueling the forex black market, through alleged money laundering and externalisation of over US$1,3 million.

Ismail Moosa Lunat (57) of Kumalo suburb appeared in court on Friday following his arrest.

In December the anti-graft body revealed that it was dealing with 600 dockets and at least 100 have been fully investigated and 74 of them involve high profile figures.

In the same month Zacc arrested Vice President Dr Constantino Chiwenga’s estranged wife Marry Mubaiwa whose case is pending before the courts for alleged fraud and externalising of forex Chronicle

