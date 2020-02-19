TOP BOY STAR DAVE who won Album of the Year at used his Brit Awards performance as a political platform, calling Boris Johnson “racist”.

The 21-year-old rapper and Top Boy star – who won Album of the Year at the ceremony – did not hold back as he performed an acoustic version of his track Black.

In an extra verse, addressing racism in Britain, Dave rapped: “They say you should be grateful we’re the least racist. I say the least racist is still racist. The truth is our prime minister is a real racist.”

Dave addressed racism in Britain in his performance (AP)He also said Kate Middleton had been better treated in the media than Meghan Markle and addressed Windrush and the Grenfell Tower disaster.

Dave ended by dropping his mic on the white grand piano he had just played and walking off stage.

Read more: Jack Whitehall pays emotional tribute to Caroline Flack at Brit Awards

Fans on Twitter hailed his performance, applauding the rapper for being direct and saying he had given them “goosebumps.”

Accepting the award for Best Album, Dave called out: “Love to all my people in South London. All my young kings and queens who

are chasing their dreams. I am no different to you… Everyone who is inside doing their time, hold on.”

Dave – who has won critical acclaim for his latest album Psychodrama – was nominated for four awards – best album, best song, best male artist and best new artist.yahoo

Photo-Dave performs on stage on stage at the Brit Awards 2020 in London, Tuesday, Feb. 18, 2020. (Photo by Joel C Ryan/Invision/AP)

WELCOME EVERYONE: 297,077 MEMBERS, A Quarter of a million members, thank you for the fast growth, participation and continuous encouragement to others to join the group, and engage other progressive minded people in respectful and inclusive debate focused on information dissemination in issues that directly affect the ordinary person including human rights, good governance, accountability, transparency, housing, employment, development, girl child, equality, gender, peace, climate change, pollution, youth, freedom and more issues that directly affect the ordinary person. Information dissemination empowers the readers so that they are better placed to make well informed decisions and choices such as voting. Please feel free to add and encourage others to join.

INFORMATION IS POWER!-Thank you for the support. Please email all your articles, photos and breaking news, to newzimbabwe.vision@yahoo.com ,linkedin.com/in/sibusiso-ngwenya-563a572b ‘

Twitter-@sibungwen

or whatsapp to Mr Sibusiso Ngwenya 0044 79 3 9100534 for publication on the constantly growing online groups, currently standing as follows:

1) Zimbabwe Global News 297,077 Members

2) Newzimbabwevision.com website 24,743 likes

24,790 followers.

Manages Newzimbabwevision

Followed by 12,847

https://www.facebook.com/sibusiso.ngwenya.967/videos/10216973817674517/?t=4