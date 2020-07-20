- TRANSFORM Zimbabwe leader Jacob Ngarivhume and political activist Hopewell Chin’ono have been arrested on charges of allegedly inciting public violence.
- TRANSFORM ZIMBABWE PRESIDENT AND ORGANISER of the 31 July mass protests Jacob Ngarivhume arrested by the Zimbabwe Republic Police.
- Justice minister Ziyambi Ziyambi,says a law which treats organisers of demonstrations as terrorists is in the making
- 11 UK COVID-19 deaths in the last 24 hours, total 45,312 deaths across all settings in three months
- BREAKING NEWS: Perm Sec for information, Mangwana says ordinary Zimbabweans, will not be allowed to enter the Central business Districts with immediate effect to mitigate the spread of the deadly Coronavirus, and , only essential workers will be allowed to access the CBD.
