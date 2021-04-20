TWO CENTIMETRE NEEDLE STUCK IN BOY’S PALM for five months

HOLTON Mpala, a Form Four pupil at Ndlovu Secondary School outside Victoria Falls can finally go to school after doctors successfully removed a two-centimetre needle that broke inside his palm five months ago.Holton is an orphan who stays with his paternal grandparents in Ndlovu Village under Chief Mvuthu and has not been going to school because of the pain which had rendered his left hand almost “useless”. He initially spent over three months being attended to at Mpilo Central Hospital and United Bulawayo Hospitals but doctors had failed to remove the needle after two operations.His grandmother Ms Senzeni Nyathi last month took him back home as the family appealed for help to take him to Livingstone, Zambia where they had been assured that he could be operated on and the needle removed. Mpilo Central Hospital acting chief executive Professor Solwayo Ngwenya, however, said there was no need for the boy to go to Zambia. Holton then returned to Mpilo where a successful operation was done on Friday.Ms Nyathi confirmed that her grandson successfully had the needle removed and was waiting for review on Wednesday when he would be cleared to return to school.“We are so happy and thankful to God. They finally managed to see the needle and remove it. They gave us the needle and it is big. He has not been doing any work at all because the pain was unbearable. We want to thank God and everyone who has been helping with money, ideas and other resources especially our local councillor, Givemeagain Moyo who has been running around,” said an excited Ms Nyathi.In Zambia they would have paid about US$430 for X-ray, surgical operation, medication, transport and accommodation.“I have been with them and we travelled together to Bulawayo and while it was tough, we are happy that finally it has been removed and he is recovering at home,” said Clr Moyo.Holton was injured on 22 November last year while washing his school uniform. The needle was on the shirt and he accidentally got pricked and it broke inside his left palm. His younger brother had used a needle and left it on the shirt.The family feared he would be amputated. sundaynews.