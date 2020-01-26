TWO people died on the spot one injured after a Honda Fit car came off the road and hit them in Cowdray Park, Bulawayo yesterday.

TWO people died on the spot while one was reportedly injured when a Honda Fit veered off the road and hit them in Cowdray Park, Bulawayo yesterday.

Bulawayo police spokesman Inspector Abedinigo Ncube confirmed the accident last night.

“Two children died on the spot while one has been taken to hospital,” he said.

Insp Ncube said he was not yet clear on the circumstances but sources claimed the driver of the car lost control of the car before it veered off the road and hit people who were by the roadside. sunday news

