UEBERT ANGEL IS ALLEGEDLY WANTED BY UK POLICE on several criminal cases including sexual abuse of female church members and multiple accounts of rape, and several accounts of fraud yet the Prophet Uebert Angel Uebert Angel a British-Zimbabwean charismatic evangelical preacher and the founder of Spirit Embassy, a Pentecostal ministry in the United Kingdom, was on Wednesday officially appointed to an executive post of the Government by President Emmerson Mnangagwa.

Uebert Angel allegedly fled after British Police opened several cases on him , including several rape, and fraud issues and entered Zimbabwe via Chirundu border post.

Prophet Ubert Angel will serve as “Special Presidential Envoy and Ambassador at Large” for Zimbabwe. His remit covers Europe, North America, South America and Central America.

Prophet Angel was sworn in today at the State House. This comes after intense speculation after a document detailing his training programme was leaked onto social media a few weeks ago. At the time the document leaked, the government had not announced that the clergyman had been appointed an Ambassador.

The founder of the Spirit Embassy: Goodnews Church, who is based in the United Kingdom, has been in Zimbabwe for the last two weeks undergoing an induction and training programme for diplomats.

According to senior government officials, President Mnangagwa appointed Prophet Angel as an Ambassador at Large because he believes that the preacher can leverage his international profile to benefit Zimbabwe.

Speaking after he was sworn in, Prophet Uebert Angel said that he will use his vast business experience and connections to raise the country’s profile and to bring investors into the country. He also said that he will hit the ground running and that he will be assisted by his wife, Prophetess Beverly Angel. iHarare , online