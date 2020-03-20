UK CORONA DEATH TOLL REACHES 177 AFTER 40 deaths over the last 24 hours. A hospital in London, Norfolk park Hospital has declared an emergency as it has run out of critical care beds. Social distancing may continue for yet another year in order to keep people apart in this health crisis to limit the spread of corona virus.

Prime minister says the govt is telling pubs , cafes nightclubs, bars theatres, restaurants, leisure centres and gyms to close from tonight.

In a government economic intervention, safety net, job protection scheme and compassion for the people, to stop employers laying off employees and protect jobs, Chancellor Rishi Sunak has announced an extra 7 Billion pounds injection. He says for the first time in history, the government will help to pay wages and set up job retention scheme, for staff in this difficult time. .More news to follow-Sibusiso Ngwenya