UK CORONA VIRUS DEATH is now 144, up from yesterday and London has become the epicentre of COVID-19 or Corona Virus. with over half of today’s deaths all in London. The government admits that the Covid-19 death toll will inevitably rise for the next two weeks before falling

Posted on by newzimbabwevision

