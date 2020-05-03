- UK CORONAVIRUS DEATHS: 315 in the last 24 hours, now 28,131 total deaths in UK.
- 'CORONAVIRUS IS REAL and Zimbabwe is not equipped to fight the scourge, and we have no capacity to fight it'-VP Mohadi
- US has approved the use of remdesivir, a drug previously used to treat ebola patients, the first drug which appears to help coronavirus patients recover quicker.
- 'PEOPLE IN ZIMBABWE, MUST WEAR MASKS to get out of their homes from Monday 4/5/20 or face arrest in Covid-19 fight'-Permanent Secretary in the Ministry of Information, Publicity and Broadcasting Services Mr Nick Mangwana..
- FRANK BUYANGA SADIQI'S response to the Herald article over a court order granted against him on 16 April 2020 by Justice Manzunzu.
