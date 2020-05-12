- Former-world heavyweight champion Mike Tyson 53 in a possible return to the ring, posted a training video message, “I’m back
- A UK RAIL WORKER , A LONDON RAILWAY TICKET OFFICE WORKER, on the concourse of Victoria station in south-west London died of coronavirus, after a man who said he had Covid-19, spat and coughed at her and a colleague. on the morning of 22 March
- UK COVID-19 DEATHS-627 deaths in the last 24 hours , total 32.692 dead across all UK settings.
- 197 people at Beitbridge Quarantine Centre 111 males, 64 females, 11 boys and 11 girls but Eight absconded while 22 were discharged and 49 are still awaiting their COVID-19 test results
- NIGERIA-BASED ZIM TV ACTRESS Vimbai Mutinhiri has tied the knot with Nigerian Andrew "Dru" Ekpenyong from Calabar, Cross River State.
