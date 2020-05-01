- UK COVID DEATHS:-739 deaths in the last 24 hrs, total 27,510 deaths
- BREAKING: PRESIDENT Mnangagwa extends Zimbabwe's coronavirus lockdown by 14 days
- ZIMBABWE'S SEXUAL RIGHTS CENTRE donates food hampers to Sex workers and members of the LGBTI community to assist them during the Coronavirus lockdown.
- A BULAWAYO NKULUMANE WOMAN (29) assaulted her children with a cord and burnt their fingers, on a kitchen stove accusing them of theft.
- 14 years jail for man (20) who pushed a woman (18) off a London fourth-floor balcony after she rejected his sexual advances
UK COVID DEATHS:-739 deaths in the last 24 hrs, total 27,510 deaths
UK COVID DEATHS:-739 deaths in the last 24 hrs, total 27,510 deaths