- A WOMAN REMOVED HER THONG, to use as an impromptu face mask in Pick n Pay supermarket in South Africa
- THE 17TH Chief Nematombo in Hurungwe, Lovemore Karengesha (69) died on Thursday evening after a short illness.
- 'SA, LANGA BASED, SHINGIRAI Musekiwa and Elton Chibhebhe fled Zim to SA because they are gay'.
- A ZIMBABWE BIKITA MAN (26) hacked his Uncle ( 70) yesterday to death with a machete, accusing him of practising witchcraft.
- ZIMBABWE GOVERNMENT AXES WORLD HEALTH ORGANISATION (WHO), Unicef from Zimbabwe Covid activities
UK RECORDED a further 345 covid deaths over the last 24 hours.
UK RECORDED a further 345 covid deaths over the last 24 hours.