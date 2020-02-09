UK Sorm Ciarra, flights, ferries cancelles, power cuts, 50- 100mm rain, winds up to 90mph (144.841km/hr) Severe weather-Amber warnings

UK Sorm Ciarra, flights, ferries cancelled, power cuts, 50- 100mm rain, winds up to 90mph (144.841km/hr) Severe weather-Amber warnings

Airlines have cancelled dozens of domestic and international flights, while several rail firms have urged passengers not to travel.

Ferry passengers also face delays and cancellations, while drivers have been warned to take extra care.

Amber weather warnings for wind and heavy rain are in place for most of the UK, with gusts of up to 90mph expected.

More than 200 flood warnings have been issued around the UK.

Sporting events have been called off because of the adverse weather, including Manchester City’s Premier League match against West Ham.

Heathrow Airport said it had taken the joint decision with its airline partners to operate a reduced timetable to minimise the number of flights cancelled at short notice.

British Airways has cancelled some flights from Heathrow, Gatwick and London City, while Virgin Atlantic has posted a number of cancelled flights on its website.

Network Rail has imposed a blanket speed restriction of 50mph across the network on Sunday, warning passengers to only travel by train that day “if absolutely necessary”.

The rail firms which issued “do not travel” warnings for Sunday were Gatwick Express, Grand Central, Great Northern, Hull Trains, LNER, Northern, Southeastern, Southern, Thameslink and TransPennine Express.

Flooding and debris on the tracks have caused delays and cancellations to many services.

Some of the train companies affected by the weather include:

Avanti West Coast – no trains running north of PrestonGrand Central – all services cancelled on SundayEast Midlands Railway – trains not running between Luton and St PancrasCross Country – services unable to stop at Birmingham International and Coventry

An amber warning for wind is in place across much of England and Wales until 21:00 GMT on Sunday. The Met Office advises wind-blown debris and large waves could pose a danger to life.

An amber warning for rain is in place in parts of Scotland, meaning homes and businesses are likely to be flooded and some communities could be cut off by impassable roads.

Severe weather possible, plan ahead, travel may be disrupted

Amber.

The heaviest rain is expected over high ground where 50-70mm is expected, with as much as 100mm in a few locations-

The Environment Agency has issued more than 130 flood warnings – meaning flooding is expected – in England, while there are almost 60 in Scotland, and 10 in Wales.

Why do storms get named?The Queen did not attend church in Sandringham, Norfolk, because of “public safety reasons” due to the weather.

Other effects of the storm include:

Scotland’s Women’s Six Nations match against England has been postponedFour Women’s Super League matches have been called off, including Liverpool against Everton, where more than 20,000 fans were expectedHorse racing at Exeter, Southwell and Punchestown has been cancelledThe London Winter Run 10k – due to be attended by 25,000 runners – was cancelledLondon’s eight Royal Parks, which include Hyde Park and Regent’s Park, are closed on SundayThe Dartford Crossing in Kent is closed to trafficIn January, Storm Brendan swept into the UK, leading to power cuts and travel disruption.

This year’s storm names have already been chosen, with Dennis due to be the name for the next storm. yahoo

