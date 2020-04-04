UK SUSPECTED COVID-19 OUTBREAK has left 13 care home residents dead, at Burlington Court Care Home in Glasgow, with two of the care home’s staff tested positive for COVID-19, now hospitalised and being treated in separate hospitals.

As the UK CORONA VIRUS death toll has killed -684 since yesterday 3/4/20, in the biggest daily increase since the virus outbreak, thirteen residents at Burlington Court Care Home, a Glasgow care home have reportedly died in a week after a suspected outbreak of coronavirus. The Burlington Court Care home is run by Four Seasons Health Care, The late residents, who all had underlying health conditions, lived at Burlington Court Care Home. More news to follow. Sibusiso Ngwenya-Sky News

