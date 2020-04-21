- 255 Zimbabwean, deported willingly, from Bostwana after Botswana unlocked the border to allow them out back to Zimbabwe.
- South Africans jump porous Zimbabwe border into Zimbabwe for beer because alcohol sale is banned in SA due to Corona virus lockdown
- Ntabazinduna butcher, Thabisa Khumalo (40) , jailed for 10 years for stealing a beast from an 82-year-old local woman.
- FIRST of ten free charter, repatriation flights for stranded people in Pakistan will leave for UK today, courtesy Foreign office
- US PRESIDENT TRUMP HAS SUSPENDED-all immigration into the States, to protect American jobs jobs as coronavirus spreads.
US PRESIDENT TRUMP HAS SUSPENDED-all immigration into the States, to protect American jobs jobs as coronavirus spreads.
US PRESIDENT TRUMP HAS SUSPENDED-all immigration into the States, to protect American jobs jobs as coronavirus spreads.