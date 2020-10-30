VIOLENT ZANU -PF YOUTHS DOING WHAT THEY KNOW BEST, went on the rampage wielding machetes recently in the Midlands – assaulting party bigwigs including Zanu pf”s national political commissar Victor Matemadanda ,retired army colonel Panganai Kahuniand cops, and terrorising Zanu pf supporters .



Initially, the violent Zanu pf youths went on a rampage early October 2020, forciing the parliamentary primary election to choose a Zanu PF candidate for Kwekwe Central to be suspended.

The Zanu PF Midlands provincial chairprerson Daniel Mackenzie stated that the ruling party is in a state of shock over what happened and was confused as to what the youths wanted to achieve.

The Zanu of provincial executive is investigating the events and so far, five people have been arrested in connection with the violence that occured. Sibusiso Ngwenya