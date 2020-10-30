- VIOLENT ZANU -PF YOUTHS DOING WHAT THEY KNOW BEST, went on the rampage wielding machetes recently in the Midlands - assaulting party bigwigs including Zanu pf''s national political commissar Victor Matemadanda ,retired army colonel Panganai Kahuniand cops, and terrorising Zanu pf supporters
- MAHATHIR BIN MOHAMAD , FORMER PRIME MINISTER OF MALAYSIA , in an incendiary tweet on Thursday said that ‘Muslims have a right to be angry and to kill millions of French people for the massacres of the past’.
- TWO SENIOR COPS WERE ARRESTED YESTERDAY over 6kg gold smuggling by Mnangagwa's niece Henrietta Rushwaya total 7 arrested so far
- GREAT NEWS, the British Government is actively engaging others — including the AU, EU, the Commonwealth, Sadc and South Africa to further intensify pressure upon Zimbabwe
- FOUR ZIMBABWEAN SONS MURDERED THEIR DAD, after a ‘prophet' informed them that their father was using magical powers known as mubobobo to have sex with their wives.
Initially, the violent Zanu pf youths went on a rampage early October 2020, forciing the parliamentary primary election to choose a Zanu PF candidate for Kwekwe Central to be suspended.
The Zanu PF Midlands provincial chairprerson Daniel Mackenzie stated that the ruling party is in a state of shock over what happened and was confused as to what the youths wanted to achieve.
The Zanu of provincial executive is investigating the events and so far, five people have been arrested in connection with the violence that occured. Sibusiso Ngwenya