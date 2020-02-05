VPChiwenga’s estranged wife, Marry will remain in custody until Friday for bail hearing before High Court judge, Justice Erica Ndewere.

Vice President Constantino Chiwenga’s estranged wife, Marry Mubaiwa will remain in custody until Friday when her bail application will be heard before High Court judge, Justice Erica Ndewere.

The High Court on Wednesday deferred the hearing to Friday to allow the State to make its own submissions and the judge to also go through the submissions.

“The matter was not on the roll and the appellant (Mubaiwa) submitted over 133 pages that I must read through. There is a danger in rushing things, therefore, I am postponing the matter to February 7,” said Justice Ndewere.

Meanwhile, another judge, Justice Pisirayi Kwenda, has today upheld the appeal made by Vice President Chiwenga seeking Mubaiwa’s bail variation; particularly that she provides another address of residence and that she submits her other diplomatic passport.

Justice Kwenda barred Mubaiwa from returning to her matrimonial Borrowdale mansion until her matters before the courts are finalised.

“The respondent’s husband, who is the complainant in the attempted murder case, is living at the matrimonial home.

“I only became aware of that through this application. I would not have allowed a situation where the parties live under the same roof and expect them to peacefully co-exist under one roof especially considering that there is a pending attempted murder against the respondent.

“I, therefore, find that it is in the interests of justice to vary the accused person’s residence on the two bail orders under the circumstances. Consideration must be given that the respondent cannot reside at two different addresses at the same time,” ruled Justice Kwenda.herald

WELCOME EVERYONE: 293,500 MEMBERS, A Quarter of a million members, thank you for the fast growth, participation and continuous encouragement to others to join the group, and engage other progressive minded people in respectful and inclusive debate focused on information dissemination in issues that directly affect the ordinary person including human rights, good governance, accountability, transparency, housing, employment, development, girl child, equality, gender, peace, climate change, pollution, youth, freedom and more issues that directly affect the ordinary person. Information dissemination empowers the readers so that they are better placed to make well informed decisions and choices such as voting. Please feel free to add and encourage others to join.

INFORMATION IS POWER!-Thank you for the support. Please email all your articles, photos and breaking news, to newzimbabwe.vision@yahoo.com ,linkedin.com/in/sibusiso-ngwenya-563a572b ‘

Twitter-@sibungwen

or whatsapp to Mr Sibusiso Ngwenya 0044 79 3 9100534 for publication on the constantly growing online groups, currently standing as follows:

1) Zimbabwe Global News 293,500 Members

2) Newzimbabwevision.com website 24,709 likes

24,756 followers.

Manages Newzimbabwevision

Followed by 12,810

https://www.facebook.com/sibusiso.ngwenya.967/videos/10216973817674517/?t=4

Source – the herald