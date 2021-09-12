ZANU PF has reiterated its commitment to work with Zambia’s ruling party, the United Party for National Development (UNPD), to help foster close cooperation on matters of mutual interest.



Since UPND took over power in Zambia last month, there have been attempts by some quarters to drive a wedge between the two parties.

In a statement, ZANU PF secretary for administration Dr Obert Mpofu said the revolutionary party respects Zambia’s sovereignty.

“From the outset, His Excellency, President Emmerson Dambudzo Mnangagwa, gave outright support to an absolute constitutional execution of the recent Zambian election. To this end, the First Secretary and President of ZANU PF, Cde ED Mnangagwa, was an instrumental arbiter in influencing the then incumbent Cde Edgar Lungu to concede to the winds of change,” said Dr Mpofu.

“Guided by our President’s symbolic gestures in endorsing the will of the people in Zambia, it would be remiss for anyone to think that ZANU PF has an unexpressed sense of resentment about the outcome of Zambia’s recent plebiscite.

“It must be underscored that ZANU PF is a pro-democracy adherent party.

“Also worth underscoring is our total respect for the sovereignty of other fellow African nations.”

The ruling party said it has no business in attacking neighbouring states.

ZANU PF, Dr Mpofu added, had deep-rooted connections to Zambia.

“Our consistency in this respect has a clear historical track record anchored on the diplomatic relations, which Zimbabwe has enjoyed between the interval political epochs of Father Kenneth Kaunda and Edgar Lungu’s reign.

“We have been consistent in meeting all our diplomatic obligations with the Republic of Zambia with no bias exertions on any of Zambia’s Heads of State over the years.

“Our seasoned political experience would never permit us to be drawn to the narrow preferential sentimentalism on whoever is the President of Zambia or not.”

He said the story of Zimbabwe’s liberation could not be complete without taking into account Zambia’s contribution.

PRESIDENT Mnangagwa will headline the Institute of Chartered Secretaries and Administrators in Zimbabwe (ICSAZ) annual conference and 50th anniversary celebrations slated for next week.

The conference, which runs from September 23 to September 24 in Victoria Falls, will address issues around governance and accounting.

ICSAZ chief executive officer Dr Lovemore Gomera said the conference will introduce novel perspectives.

“Our international divisions will also participate and various technical papers will be presented by esteemed speakers, among them the director-general of the Chartered Governance Institute, Tim Sheehy, and chief executive of the Pan-African Federation of Accountants (PAFA) Alta Prinsloo, including our Public Accountants and Auditors Board (PAAB) secretary Admire Ndurunduru,” said Dr Gomera.

“The conference will help delegates shift the way they think in terms of governance and accounting.”

ICSAZ is a division of the Chartered Governance Institute (CGI Global).

Delegates will be afforded a platform to interact with key players in the economy.

Other notable speakers will include Reserve Bank of Zimbabwe Governor Dr John Mangudya, Zimbabwe Anti-Corruption Commission chairperson Justice Loice Matanda-Moyo and Zimbabwe Tourism Authority acting chief executive Mr Givemore Chidzidzi.

Corporate Secretary International Association president Ashish Garg from India and Chartered Governance Institute policy advisor ambassador Getrude Takawira will also be among the speakers.

This year’s conference is running with the theme “Towards Vision 2030: Governance and Accountancy Professional Challenged.”

