ZIMBABWE ARMY OFFICER Major Mpumelelo Ngwenya died two days ago in South Africa when he was thrown from a flat.

A Zimbabwean army officer Major Mpumelelo Ngwenya was died two days ago in South Africa when he was thrown from a flat.

Ngwenya was promoted to the position of Major on November 28 by President Emmerson Mnangagwa.

The events that led to his death are still sketchy as the family and the government have not yet issued a statement regarding his death.

Posting an obituary, his friend Sindiso Mazibisa said, “Rest in power Major Mpumelelo Ngwenya. Soldiers don’t die. They Rest. Man like you were are a rare breed. A true Patriot, Husband, Father, Friend and Brother. From rural Gwanda to be a true General. May God unleash vengeance on your killers my brother. ..l.am pained after our last lengthy talk.

“But God Why????l can’t believe that my boyhood friend the Major Mpumelelo Ngwenya is gone. l can’t sleep …just crying ….What a year for me…Soldiers don’t die. .they sleep as they say…just last week what a great discussion we had as friends and former lnyanda High School students. I never knew it was good bye. A true soldier and patriot he was. l am truly hurting. This is so so painful.” This is a developing story…- Byo24 WELCOME EVERYONE: 281,901 MEMBERS, A Quarter of a million members, thank you for the fast growth, participation and continuous encouragement to others to join the group, and engage other progressive minded people in respectful and inclusive debate focused on information dissemination in issues that directly affect the ordinary person including human rights, good governance, accountability, transparency, housing, employment, development, girl child, equality, gender, peace, climate change, pollution, youth, freedom and more issues that directly affect the ordinary person. Information dissemination empowers the readers so that they are better placed to make well informed decisions and choices such as voting. Please feel free to add and encourage others to join.

INFORMATION IS POWER!-Thank you for the support. Please email all your articles, photos and breaking news, to newzimbabwe.vision@yahoo.com ,linkedin.com/in/sibusiso-ngwenya-563a572b ‘Twitter-@sibungwenor whatsapp to Mr Sibusiso Ngwenya 0044 79 3 9100534 for publication on the constantly growing online groups, currently standing as follows:1) Zimbabwe Global News 281,901 Members2) Newzimbabwevision.com website 24,436 likes24,468 followers.Manages NewzimbabwevisionFollowed by 12,777https://www.facebook.com/sibusiso.ngwenya.967/videos/10216973817674517/?t=4